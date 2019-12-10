How The Televised Hearings Have Moved Public Opinion On Impeachment

In November, Democrats and Republicans questioned witnesses in the first five public hearings on impeachment. Did the week of televised testimony move public opinion? FiveThirtyEight partnered with Ipsos to conduct a survey using the Ipsos KnowledgePanel. We first checked in with the panel as the public hearings were getting underway. Here’s what those same Americans thought after the first five hearings.
Anna Rothschild is FiveThirtyEight’s senior editor for video. @Anna_Rothschild
Laura Bronner is FiveThirtyEight’s quantitative editor. @laurabronner
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd