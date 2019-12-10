Menu
How The Televised Hearings Have Moved Public Opinion On Impeachment

By , and

In November, Democrats and Republicans questioned witnesses in the first five public hearings on impeachment. Did the week of televised testimony move public opinion? FiveThirtyEight partnered with Ipsos to conduct a survey using the Ipsos KnowledgePanel. We first checked in with the panel as the public hearings were getting underway. Here’s what those same Americans thought after the first five hearings.

Anna Rothschild is FiveThirtyEight’s senior editor for video.

Laura Bronner is FiveThirtyEight’s quantitative editor.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

