Football Season Is Here! No, The Other Football

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s episode (Aug. 8, 2017), we’re joined by Mike Goodman of The Double Pivot podcast for an all-soccer show. First, we discuss the $260 million, record-breaking transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. Can that fee possibly be worth it for PSG? Next, we preview the English Premier League as the start of the season looms. Is reigning champion Chelsea in a bad spot? Can Manchester United win its first title since 2013? Plus, a significant digit on Major League Soccer’s expansion.
Here are links to what we discussed on this week’s show:
- If you can’t get enough soccer, be sure to check out more of Mike Goodman on The Double Pivot podcast and on Twitter.
- The Neymar deal was eye-popping, but was it smart? Michael Caley investigates for FiveThirtyEight.
- SF Gate’s Sam Johnston identifies five teams to watch out for in the EPL.
- Significant Digit: 22, the number of MLS teams in the league. That’s up from 10 teams in 2004. This rapid expansion had Deadspin’s Neil deMause asking: Is the MLS a Ponzi scheme?