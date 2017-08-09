Football Season Is Here! No, The Other Football Hot Takedown talks that Neymar transfer, the start of the English Premier League season, and Major League Soccer’s expansion.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s episode (Aug. 8, 2017), we’re joined by Mike Goodman of The Double Pivot podcast for an all-soccer show. First, we discuss the $260 million, record-breaking transfer of Neymar from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain. Can that fee possibly be worth it for PSG? Next, we preview the English Premier League as the start of the season looms. Is reigning champion Chelsea in a bad spot? Can Manchester United win its first title since 2013? Plus, a significant digit on Major League Soccer’s expansion.

Here are links to what we discussed on this week’s show: