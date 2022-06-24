Emergency Politics Podcast: Supreme Court Overturns Roe v. Wade

On Friday, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned its past rulings that granted a constitutional right to an abortion. While five conservatives on the Court supported overturning Roe, Chief Justice John Roberts wrote in a concurring opinion that he favored upholding the Mississippi law without fully overturning the 49-year precedent. The three liberals on the Supreme Court issued a rare three-justice-authored dissent.

In this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, legal reporter Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux speaks with Galen Druke about the arguments behind the justices’ opinions, where the legal debate goes next and how the decision contrasts with most Americans’ opinion on abortion.

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.