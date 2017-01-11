Menu
Does Yachting Make You Worse At Football?

Jan 11, 2017 at 10:32 AM

Hot Takedown chats about Clemson’s victory, whether Odell Beckham Jr.’s yacht trip sunk the Giants, and the Columbus Blue Jackets’ winning streak.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Jan. 10, 2017), we take a look at the Clemson Tigers’ stunning fourth-quarter defeat of Alabama in the College Football Playoff championship game. Next, we explore whether a Miami frolic on a boat is to blame for Odell Beckham Jr.’s poor playoff performance and the Giants’ 38-13 loss to the Packers on Sunday. Finally, we chat with Neil Greenberg, who writes for the Washington Post’s Fancy Stats blog, about winning streaks in the NHL this season — and what it might mean for the playoffs down the road. Plus, a significant digit that’s in part about Hot Takedown’s own Kate Fagan.

Links to what we discussed:

  • ESPN’s Edward Aschoff recapped the CFP championship game, which had a particularly wild fourth quarter.
  • Neil Paine wrote about how Clemson made history defeating Alabama.
  • The Washington Post’s Cindy Boren reported on Beckham and his yacht trip last week.
  • Beckham is likely not going to have a fun offseason, writes The Ringer’s Kevin Clark.
  • Last weekend was one of the worst wild-card weekends in NFL history.
  • Last week, the New York Times recapped the game that ended the Columbus Blue Jackets’ 16-game winning streak, just one win shy of tying the NHL record.
  • Do winning streaks in the NHL help us to predict anything about the playoffs? ESPN Stats & Information’s Mike Wilson explores.
  • Significant Digit: 53, the number of consecutive free throws that Lexie Brown, a guard for the Duke women’s basketball team, has hit in a row. This is a new ACC record, and more than our very own Kate Fagan had when she set the Big 12 record.

Chadwick Matlin is FiveThirtyEight’s senior editor for culture.

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Kate Fagan is a writer for espnW and a regular panelist on the FiveThirtyEight sports podcast Hot Takedown.

