Can The Celtics Keep On Winning?

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. On this week’s show (Nov. 16, 2017), Neil, Chris, and Kyle discuss the recent Time article on athlete activism by the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, Stan Van Gundy. Next, the Boston Celtics. The team’s prospects looked dire after Gordon Hayward’s opening-game injury, but the Celtics have won 13 consecutive games and have the best record in the NBA. Can they keep up this remarkable start? We investigate. Plus, a small-sample-size take on East vs. West parity.
Here are links to what we discussed this week:
- Earlier this year, FiveThirtyEight found that NBA fans tend to lean liberal.
- Keep an eye on our 2017-18 NBA predictions, updated after every game.
- In case you missed it, check out our conversation about the Celtics in the immediate aftermath of Hayward’s injury.