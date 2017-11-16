Can The Celtics Keep On Winning? FiveThirtyEight’s NBA podcast breaks down Boston’s surprising success and discusses athlete activism.

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. On this week’s show (Nov. 16, 2017), Neil, Chris, and Kyle discuss the recent Time article on athlete activism by the head coach of the Detroit Pistons, Stan Van Gundy. Next, the Boston Celtics. The team’s prospects looked dire after Gordon Hayward’s opening-game injury, but the Celtics have won 13 consecutive games and have the best record in the NBA. Can they keep up this remarkable start? We investigate. Plus, a small-sample-size take on East vs. West parity.

