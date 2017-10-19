Where Do The Celtics Go From Here? Gordon Hayward’s injury could affect the whole Eastern Conference.

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s new basketball podcast. The NBA is finally back, and the games so far have certainly been eventful. On this week’s show (Oct. 18, 2017), Neil, Chris and Kyle break down what Gordon Hayward’s injury — which will likely keep him out for the season — means not just for the Boston Celtics but also the Eastern Conference. Plus, we take a look at Nick Young’s new life with the Warriors.

