Baseball Is For The Youths Hot Takedown examines the era of youth dominance in MLB, the upcoming college football season and the Little League World Series.

This past week brought a series of impressive feats from baseball phenoms. Pete Alonso set a record for home runs hit by a National League rookie. Rookie Aristides Aquino hit his 11th home run in just 17 career games, becoming the first player since at least 1900 to do so. And Yankee infielder Gleyber Torres set a record for the most homers since 1969 against a single team when he hit his 13th home run of the season against the Baltimore Orioles. On the show, we break down this era of unprecedented dominance by the young players of MLB.

Looking ahead to the start of the 2019 college football season — which kicks off this weekend — we’ll preview which teams to watch for and make our own championship predictions.

To round out this all-youth episode, we dive into the Little League World Series and the players whose names suggest that they are destined for greatness.

What we’re looking at this week: