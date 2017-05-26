Montana Special Election: Live Coverage And Results

Weigel and Kane make a good point in the tweets Nate linked to below:
Yes, the national environment is important, but candidate quality matters. It can help make what might have been a 3-point loss into a 3-point win. Quist was probably a better candidate than Gianforte, but that’s a pretty low bar.
With Gianforte’s lead at over 22,000, I’m sticking a fork in it (along with Decision Desk HQ).
Democrats are going to have a few things to debate about this Montana race. Was Quist the right candidate? Did they put enough money into the race? Obviously, Gianforte was a long way from being a perfect candidate also. The thing is, though, the results from the special elections we’ve had so far actually tell a pretty consistent story, despite the differing circumstances in each race.
Our friends over at Decision Desk HQ have called the race for Gianforte. I’m not sure I’m at that stage yet. (I’m a fairly cautious guy.) Though there is no denying that it’s looking really good for Gianforte.
So it’s going to be at least a little bit interesting to see a sitting member of Congress appear in court for an assault charge, as Gianforte will if these results hold. Republicans, however, have shown no sign of distancing themselves from him.
I think people focused a lot on the college/non-college divide in 2016. But even after you control for education, people with the same level of schooling voted more in favor of Trump in rural areas.
To Nate’s urban/rural point, it’s the same divide we saw between Kansas 4’s benchmarks and its actual results. You can’t lose a lot of money these days betting on a widening urban/rural gulf.
For those keeping track, Gianforte’s lead is now 6 points with what I’d think is about two-thirds of the votes counted. It’ll probably deviate a little bit from there, but the consensus seems to be that the final margin will end up in about this range.
The irony is that Montana and South Carolina 5 have elected Democrats to federal office in the past decade, and Georgia 6 hasn’t in a generation. But Democrats’ best chance is in Georgia 6, for a very simple reason: Trump only carried it by a point, whereas he carried Montana by 21 points and South Carolina 5 by 18 points. An emerging theme for 2018 is that Democrats may have their best chances in places that have voted Republican the longest (i.e. wealthy suburbs), whereas many areas that traditionally elected Democrats are slipping away.
Even relative to 2016 results — which already featured a big urban/rural divide — we’re seeing one tonight. In Montana’s most populous counties, Quist is running only about 3 or 4 points behind the benchmarks he’d need to win (although, Yellowstone is a big exception to that so far). But in the smaller, more rural ones, he’s running maybe 12 points behind his benchmarks.
Speaking of that Georgia 6 special election, June 20 will also feature a special election in South Carolina 5. That’s a district that leans 19 percentage points more Republican than the nation as a whole on the presidential level. The only poll I’ve seen from there has the Republican Ralph Norman leading the Democrat Archie Parnell by 13 points. So that might be another “moral victory” for the Democrat situation.
As far as “moral victories” go … we’ve argued that the results in Kansas and Montana are good for Democrats because they’re consistent with a map that’s much more strongly Democratic-leaning than normal. Just not quite enough to flip those very red districts (presuming there’s not a last-minute comeback by Quist tonight). Georgia-6, on the other hand, is still pretty red-leaning, but much closer to being a bona fide swing district. I don’t think the moral victory argument will work well there if the Democratic candidate, Jon Ossoff, loses; it should be a winnable seat for Democrats under these conditions.
One thing Dave pointed out on Twitter that’s worth mentioning here: Keep an eye on if Gianforte underperforms his numbers from the governor’s race in some of the larger counties and outperforms in some of the rural counties. Flathead is one of the larger counties in the state, so perhaps Gianforte not doing that well there isn’t too surprising.
Speak of the devil! Kalispell just reported in a boatload of votes … and they’re actually not terrible for Quist. Gianforte leads there 55 percent to 41 percent with around 22,000 votes tallied. Who knows how representative those precincts are, but Gianforte won there 56 percent to 40 percent last fall.
Another bad omen for Quist is that we still have zero votes in from Flathead County (Kalispell), the state’s most Republican-leaning large county. The votes there are likely to push Gianforte’s lead into the range of 5 to 10 percentage points.
I’m not saying we’ve reached an anti-climactic stage of the race, but the pace of results has begun to slow down considerably and I’ve increasingly got my eye on the hockey game (Game 7 — Penguins and Senators tied in overtime). What we’re mainly waiting for at this point is Election Day results from the big, urban (by Montana standards) counties.
The Cook Report’s PVI (a bit more weighted to the 2012 election result than Harry’s adjusted partisanship) pegs Montana’s House seat at a score of R+11. That, more or less, means we think a Republican should win about 61 percent of the vote in a “neutral” political environment. When all is said and done, it’s likely Gianforte will be in the low to mid 50s. Keep in mind, the median House seat is only R+3, so, as Harry said, Democrats don’t need to win these kinds of districts to win the House. They need to over-perform by about 4 points on average, and Quist is on track to do that.
One of the things so interesting about Montana is how much Democrats downplayed it in the days leading up to it. Ben Ray Lujan, chairman of the DCCC, said it was a “tough path.” I don’t know if that was an act or not, but no one was expecting the Democrats to win here. Is it possible that the choke slam set unrealistic expectations in some people’s minds? Maybe.
While there’s some county-by-county variation, there are hardly any places where Quist is outperforming the benchmarks he’d need to win. He’s just a couple points behind those benchmarks in some places, and somewhat further behind in others. But very few where he’s running even or ahead of them.
We’ve gotten some questions and comments from readers to the effect of: What are you stupid? How can you say a Democrat losing by several percentage points good for the party?
It’s a fair question. At the end of the day, Democrats need to win Republican-held seats to take back the House. But Montana’s seat wouldn’t be a top pickup opportunity. There are 120 Republican-held seats that lean more Democratic on the presidential level than Montana’s. So looking at the Montana race by itself isn’t helpful if you’re interested in the national picture.
Instead, we look at how much better Quist is doing than we’d expect given the presidential lean in Montana. If he loses by say 8 points. It means he outperformed Montana’s default political lean — how it would vote in a presidential election that was tied nationally — by 13 points. There are 64 GOP-held seats that are 13 points redder than the nation as a whole or less. Now, Democrats likely won’t win all 64, but that’s why a mid-single digit loss for a Democrat in Montana suggests that a lot of seats are in play for them in 2018.
Now we have our second full county! Treasure County voted for Gianforte 207-79. In November, it went for Trump 351-59 and for Gianforte 276-160. Again, this is a really rural place, but the results are too far from Bullock’s performance to give Quist much hope.
Now we have an entire county in! Garfield County went for Gianforte by an astounding 85 percentage points. It’s small, but that’s still about 19 points ahead of where Gianforte wanted to be.
We have about 200,000 votes in so far. Gianforte has slightly expanded his lead to a little over 2 points as more rural areas have come in. In the 2014 midterm, there were about 370,000 votes cast. So we’re about halfway home, or thereabouts.
A big Scott Brown style win would definitely feel good for Democrats, and also perhaps produce some tangible benefits in terms of factors like candidate recruitment. With that said, there’s also a risk to the GOP in complacency. We’re barely more than four months out from Trump taking office and they’re “only” winning places where he won by 20+ points by mid-single digits. They have every right to spin the results as they see fit. But if they aren’t a bit worried behind the scenes, I don’t think they’re doing themselves any favors.
Powder River has fully reported results in 18 of 21 precincts. Gianforte is up 63 points. He’d want to be up by at least about 52 points to win statewide based on the past two presidential elections in Montana.
Definitely agree with Nate and Dave that a mid-single digit win by Gianforte would be consistent with a good environment for Democrats nationally. Many Democrats still seem to want a big win in a special election in the opposing party’s territory, though. Republicans got it in 2010 with Scott Brown defeating Martha Coakley in deep-blue Massachusetts. Democrats may get that at some point. (Georgia 6, I’m looking at you.)
But Democrats don’t need that win, either. They never notched a marquee victory in a Republican-leaning district in the 2006 cycle. They lost in Ohio 2 and California 50. Still, they were outperforming the presidential lean in pretty much every district that held a special election that cycle. That’s what has happened so far this cycle, and it’s what appears to be occurring tonight.