FiveThirtyEight

Menu

2016 In Review

The 52 Best — And Weirdest — Charts We Made In 2016

By

2016 In Review

Some Of Our Best Work From 2016

FiveThirtyEight

College Football

Is Deshaun Watson Better Than Lamar Jackson? Depends On What Skills You Value

By

The Riddler

Can You Deal With These Card Game Puzzles?

Edited by Oliver Roeder

More stories

NFL

The Week 17 Games That Actually Matter

By

2016 In Review

The Best And Worst Data Stories Of 2016

By

2016 In Review

Damn, We Wish We’d Written These 11 Stories

By

In Real Terms

Three Economic Lessons From 2016 — And Three Questions For 2017

By

What's The Point

We Asked You To Visualize Your Podcast Listening And, Wow, Did You Deliver

By and

NFL

Buffalo’s Merry-Go-Round Of Head Coaches Spins Again

By and

More >

Video

Toys

Christmas 2015 Was Filled With Hoverboards — And Hoverboard Injuries

By

Harry's History

Too Soon?

By and

Harry's History

Election Night Debuts

By and

More >

Best of FiveThirtyEight

Weather

Tornado Town, USA

Scientific Method

Science Isn’t Broken

2016 Election

The End Of A Republican Party

Gun Deaths

Gun Deaths In America

2016 Election

Why FiveThirtyEight Gave Trump A Better Chance Than Almost Anyone Else