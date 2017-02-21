Menu
Who Picks The Oscar Winners?

Feb. 21, 2017 at 2:17 PM

Filed under Oscars

We’re less than a week away from the Academy Awards, and somewhere an accountant is counting up votes and figuring out what name to write inside an envelope that says “supporting actor.” That name could very well be Mahershala Ali, who turned in an excellent performance in the film “Moonlight.” But how exactly does that name get in that envelope, and how exactly did Ali get on that list of nominees? In this video, we explore the mysterious and fascinating Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, the group that decides who gets to win an Oscar.

Written and produced by Christine Laskowski. Editing and animation by Tony Chow.

Christine Laskowski is a video producer for FiveThirtyEight.

Walt Hickey is FiveThirtyEight’s chief culture writer.

Filed under

