What We Learned While Trying To Find A New Bechdel Test

In our recent project looking for the next Bechdel Test, we tried to find new ways to evaluate whether Hollywood was doing a good job of representing all kinds of people equitably on screen and behind the scenes. To put the new tests through their paces, nine FiveThirtyEight staffers watched the 50 top-grossing movies of 2016 and ran them through 12 new tests aimed at measuring gender inequality in Hollywood films. In the video above, seven of our filmgoers gathered to discuss the surprising (and depressing) results, and to talk about where Hollywood can go from here.