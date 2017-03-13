Menu
A No. 16 Seed Will Win, But Don’t Bet On It

A No. 16 Seed Will Win, But Don’t Bet On It

Filed under March Madness

Published Mar. 13, 2017

Upsets, upsets and more upsets. Every year, they help drive the NCAA Tournament to a special place in our sports culture. And yet, despite 128 opportunities, we still haven’t seen the king of all upsets — a “lowly” No. 16 seed has yet to knock off a No. 1 seed in the men’s tournament. Yet the math says three No. 16 seeds should have beaten a No. 1 by now. So why hasn’t it happened? In the film above, we explore that question and discuss whether you should expect the ultimate upset to happen this year.

Film directed by Jason Reid. Produced by Adam Brown and Jason Reid.

Check out our March Madness predictions.

Filed under

video (136 posts) March Madness (117) NCAA Tournament (43) Featured video (22) 2017 Men's NCAA Tournament (4)

Comments