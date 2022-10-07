Why Our Model Thinks Democrats Are Unlikely To Hold The House

In the race to control the House of Representatives this November, the FiveThirtyEight Deluxe model shows Republicans are favored with around a 70 percent chance of winning control of the chamber. However, the generic-ballot polling average shows Democrats leading. Galen Druke uses the interactive model to show why this disparity exists and which districts are likely to be the battleground for the House.

Sophia Lebowitz is a video producer at FiveThirtyEight.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

