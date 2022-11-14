Who Will Have The Advantage In The Georgia Runoff?

Uncalled House Races: Live Updates

Read Now liveblog_promo_arrow

Who Will Have The Advantage In The Georgia Runoff?

By and

Filed under 2022 Election

Published

This weekend, Nevada’s Senate race was projected for Democrat Catherine Cortez Masto, ensuring Democrats will keep their majority in the chamber. In this installment of “Model Talk” on the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, Nate Silver and Galen Druke discuss how the Senate outcome impacts the upcoming Georgia Senate runoff and the projections for key U.S. House races that will determine control of the chamber.

They also break down how pollsters did this cycle, including how partisan pollsters over-projected Republican gains. Finally, they answer some listener questions, including why New York and Florida were the exception to the national trend towards Democrats.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Nate Silver is the founder and editor in chief of FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (955 posts) Video (793) Polling (502) 2022 Election (292) 2022 Midterms (163) Model Talk (50)