Where Stacey Abrams Went Wrong

In Part 3 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team breaks down why Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is underperforming in the FiveThirtyEight midterm forecast compared to the last gubernatorial election and what future Democratic stars in purple states can learn from her.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Geoffrey Skelley is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs
Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight. @AlexSamuelsx5