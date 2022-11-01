Where Stacey Abrams Went Wrong

In Part 3 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the team breaks down why Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams is underperforming in the FiveThirtyEight midterm forecast compared to the last gubernatorial election and what future Democratic stars in purple states can learn from her.

