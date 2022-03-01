Menu
What Democrats And Republicans Think Of Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

By

In Part I of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how Russia’s attack on Ukraine will affect U.S. politics. Specifically, they explore how the handling of this crisis will reflect on President Biden and the Republican divide on Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.

Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

