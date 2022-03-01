What Democrats And Republicans Think Of Russia’s Invasion Of Ukraine

In Part I of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how Russia’s attack on Ukraine will affect U.S. politics. Specifically, they explore how the handling of this crisis will reflect on President Biden and the Republican divide on Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Kaleigh Rogers is FiveThirtyEight’s technology and politics reporter.
Nathaniel Rakich is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @baseballot
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd