Police Misconduct Trials Are Rare. Instead, Cities Pay Millions To Settle Misconduct Claims.

Filed under Police Violence

FiveThirtyEight’s quantitative editor Laura Bronner speaks with Galen Druke about FiveThirtyEight and The Marshall Project’s investigation into the amount of money America’s cities have spent on police misconduct settlements — in the range of $3 billion over the last decade. What’s less clear is whether the situation has improved within that time period.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Laura Bronner is FiveThirtyEight’s quantitative editor.

