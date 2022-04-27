Menu
Is It Time To Expand The Supreme Court?

Is It Time To Expand The Supreme Court?

By and

Filed under Supreme Court

Published

There’s nothing in the U.S. Constitution that says the Supreme Court must have nine justices — that’s just the way it’s been for more than 150 years. But recently, some Democrats have proposed adding justices to the court. Here, senior writer and legal reporter Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux asks legal experts and historians to weigh in: Should Congress expand the Supreme Court?

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Michael Tabb is a video and motion graphics producer at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Video (665 posts) Supreme Court (259) Featured video (201) Court Packing (2) Reigning Supreme (2)