How Voters Are Reacting To Fetterman’s Debate Performance

With one week left until Election Day, we are analyzing some of the high-profile races and which issues Americans value most as they enter the voting booth. In Part 1 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew discusses how voters have responded to Mehmet Oz and John Fetterman’s performances in the Pennsylvania Senate debate last week.
Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter. @galendruke
Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight. @ameliatd
Geoffrey Skelley is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight. @geoffreyvs
Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight. @AlexSamuelsx5