How The Pandemic Changed The Sex Work Industry

During the pandemic, many sex workers found themselves without support. Even sex workers — like strippers — whose jobs are legal were denied unemployment benefits and stimulus money. As a result, a number of in-person sex workers turned to online work. But online performers have struggled to get paid for years, long before the pandemic. As the industry changes and more performers move online, will the very platforms that sex workers made famous turn on them?





A year without karaoke | FiveThirtyEight





Why Republicans are starting to make their own climate agenda