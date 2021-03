Late last year, Major League Baseball announced that it will be officially recognizing the statistics of around 3,400 players who played in seven Negro Leagues between 1920 to 1948. In this video, senior sportswriter Neil Paine talks about some of the Negro League stars who might not be household names — but who should be.

