Americans Are Still Most Concerned About Inflation

Americans Are Still Most Concerned About Inflation

FiveThirtyEight

Filed under 2022 Election

Published

In Part 2 of this installment of the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast, the crew reviews the final ranking of the most important issues for voters surveyed in the final pre-election installment of FiveThirtyEight’s collaboration with Ipsos.

Galen Druke is FiveThirtyEight’s podcast producer and reporter.

Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux is a senior writer for FiveThirtyEight.

Geoffrey Skelley is a senior elections analyst at FiveThirtyEight.

Alex Samuels is a politics reporter at FiveThirtyEight.

Comments

Filed under

Politics Podcast (948 posts) Video (773) 2022 Election (268) 2022 Midterms (147) Inflation (36)