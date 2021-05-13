The Year Without Karaoke

Karaoke is a microcosm of everything we haven’t been able to do since the pandemic began. Large groups of people singing and shouting at the top of their lungs and sharing mics, drinks and hugs in a small, windowless space with little ventilation. Can you imagine?

For decades, we sang our hearts out with little regard for the germs we might have been spreading. In fact, for some of us, it was a way of life. We spoke to some self-professed karaoke lovers about why they feel so passionately about these dingy bars, and what not singing together for over a year has meant for them.





