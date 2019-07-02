Skip to main content
FiveThirtyEight
Search
Search
Menu
Politics
Sports
Science & Health
Economics
Culture
ABC News
Podcast:
The Verdict On The Debates
Updated
5:40 PM
|
Jul. 2, 2019
How The U.S. Women Made It To Their Fifth World Cup Final
Filed under
Soccer
How The U.S. Women Made It To Their Fifth World Cup Final
2:45 PM
FiveThirtyEight
Insert/edit link
Close
Enter the destination URL
URL
Link Text
Open link in a new tab
Or link to existing content
Search
No search term specified. Showing recent items.
Search or use up and down arrow keys to select an item.
Cancel