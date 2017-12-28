Menu
You Asked, We Answer: A Holiday Mail Bag From The Lab

FiveThirtyEight’s NBA podcast takes your questions.

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. On this week’s show (Dec. 27, 2017), Neil, Chris and Kyle are opening the mail bag to answer their favorite questions from listeners. Which team or player has been the biggest surprise so far? Which team stands to improve most in the second half of the season based on the stats? Who will regress to the mean? We get into all those and more.

Here are links to what was discussed this week:

Neil Paine is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Chris Herring is a senior sportswriter for FiveThirtyEight.

Kyle Wagner is a senior editor at FiveThirtyEight.

