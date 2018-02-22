Would Adam Silver’s Playoff Proposal Be Good For The NBA? FiveThirtyEight’s NBA podcast wraps up the All-Star Game, plus talks potential playoff changes and the Toronto Raptors’ bench.

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. On this week’s show (Feb. 22, 2018), we’re taking the All-Star Game back into The Lab. In the aftermath of a pretty successful Team Steph vs. Team LeBron showdown, Neil and Kyle dive into our best listener suggestions for how to improve the game even more. Next, we’re joined by our ESPN colleague Brian Windhorst to discuss NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s latest comments about potentially switching up the playoff structure. Plus, a significant digit on the Toronto Raptors’ amazing bench.

