Would Adam Silver’s Playoff Proposal Be Good For The NBA?

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. On this week’s show (Feb. 22, 2018), we’re taking the All-Star Game back into The Lab. In the aftermath of a pretty successful Team Steph vs. Team LeBron showdown, Neil and Kyle dive into our best listener suggestions for how to improve the game even more. Next, we’re joined by our ESPN colleague Brian Windhorst to discuss NBA Commissioner Adam Silver’s latest comments about potentially switching up the playoff structure. Plus, a significant digit on the Toronto Raptors’ amazing bench.
Here are links to what was discussed this week:
- Keep an eye on our 2017-18 NBA predictions, updated after every game.
- In case you missed it, check out last week’s brainstorm with FiveThirtyEight’s Nate Silver on how to fix the All-Star Game.
- ESPN’s Kevin Arnovitz writes that this year’s All-Star Game got the shake-up it needed.
- Guest Brian Windhorst of ESPN reported on Adam Silver’s possible playoffs compromise.
- According to Basketball-Reference.com, Toronto’s second unit is the best lineup in the league.