Will The Upsets Continue In The NFL Playoffs? Hot Takedown reflects on a wild wild-card weekend, Joe Burrow’s historic season and Vince Carter’s unique NBA career.

The NFL’s wild-card weekend lived up to its name, with three of the four games ending in upsets, according to the odds given by the FiveThirtyEight model. The Hot Takedown crew breaks down each of these surprising wins and discusses how these teams can keep their upset streaks in the divisional round.

On Monday, LSU and Clemson will face off in college football’s national championship game. All eyes will be on the two star quarterbacks, defending champion Trevor Lawrence and 2019 Heisman winner Joe Burrow. The team takes stock of Burrow’s record-breaking season and how that might factor into this final matchup.

Our Rabbit Hole of the Week reflects on how Vince Carter has broken the mold for an NBA player.

What we’re looking at this week: