Why The Cavaliers Blew It All Up At The Trade Deadline

Nate Silver joins FiveThirtyEight’s NBA podcast to chat about the biggest stories from the NBA trade deadline.

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. On this week’s show (Feb. 8, 2018), FiveThirtyEight editor-in-chief Nate Silver joins Neil, Chris and Kyle to help break down what happened at this year’s NBA trade deadline. The Cleveland Cavaliers shook up their roster Thursday by acquiring Jordan Clarkson, George Hill, Rodney Hood and Larry Nance Jr. and saying goodbye to Jae Crowder, Isaiah Thomas and Dwyane Wade, among others. The group also brings you a significant digit on the Knicks’ Kristaps Porzingis, another victim of this year’s seemingly never-ending stream of injuries.

