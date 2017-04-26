Why Are The Browns Hoarding Draft Picks?

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Apr. 25, 2017), we preview the NFL draft by discussing why the Cleveland Browns seem to be hoarding draft picks — and whether it will matter. Next, we’re joined by FiveThirtyEight’s Kyle Wagner, who chats with us about the Golden State Warriors, LeBron James in the playoffs and Harden vs. Westbrook. Finally, we give resident soccer expert Mike Goodman of ESPN and the Double Pivot podcast a call to get our heads around the upcoming Champions League semifinals. Plus, a significant digit on tie games in baseball.