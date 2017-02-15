Who’s Going Where As The NBA Trade Deadline Approaches? Hot Takedown chats about basketball players on the move, the Detroit Red Wings’ collapsing empire, and home runs in MLB.

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Feb. 14, 2017), we’re joined by FiveThirtyEight’s Kyle Wagner, who helps us break down the latest trades in the NBA as the February 23rd deadline approaches. Next, Neil Paine takes us inside the collapse of the Detroit Red Wings’ dynastic greatness. Finally, we look forward to baseball season and ponder what the increase in home runs means for the sport. Plus, a significant digit on a streak.

More Sports

Links to what we discussed: