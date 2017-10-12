Who Gets To Lose To The Warriors In The NBA Finals? The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s new NBA podcast, previews the Eastern Conference.

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s new basketball podcast, a weekly conversation about the NBA that will come to you all season long. Last week, FiveThirtyEight writers Neil Paine, Chris Herring and Kyle Wagner broke down the Western Conference’s projections and made their predictions for how the season would play out. In this week’s episode (Oct. 11, 2017), the squad is back and telling you what to make of Adam’s Silver recent comments about playoff reseeding. Then we go through every Eastern Conference team: the few potential champs at the top, the large chunk of maybes in the middle, and a couple at the bottom that we’re not expecting much from.

Here are links to what we discussed this week: