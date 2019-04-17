Which NBA Playoff Teams Have The Most Star Power?

The NBA playoffs can sometimes come down to key role players knocking down clutch shots in important moments. But mostly, it’s all about the stars. The league revolves around its top players more than any other sport, and those players usually determine where the championship resides each season.

So which playoff team has the most star power? One way to measure this is to break players into tiers based on their performance metrics. A few years back, my boss Nate Silver devised a system called “star points,” which awarded teams a score based on how many stars it had on its roster. Players in the top tier of stars (“Alphas”) are worth 3 points apiece, those in the next (“Betas”) are worth 2, and the lower tier (“Gammas”) are 1 apiece. Teams generally need at least 5 of these star points in total to begin thinking about a title run, and 7 star points is where a championship roster really begins to take form.

Perhaps surprisingly, there aren’t any teams with 7 or more star points this season. The Golden State Warriors would have had 8 if DeMarcus Cousins hadn’t been injured Monday night, but Cousins is out indefinitely with a torn quadriceps and may miss the rest of the playoffs. That drops the Warriors into the co-lead with 6 star points, alongside Toronto. And that could mean a more wide-open postseason than we’ve been used to, in which role players might take on an even greater degree of importance.

To calculate star points this season, I turned to the constantly updating player talent ratings from our CARMELO projection-system depth charts. (In the previous iteration of star points, Nate used an amalgam of various advanced metrics, but that was before our player ratings updated in-season.) After resetting the cutoffs for each tier to maintain a similar number of players of each type, I found that the NBA has six current Alphas (four of whom are active in the playoffs), 13 Betas (12 of whom are in the playoffs, but one of those — Cousins — is injured) and 17 Gammas (13 whose teams are in the playoffs, with two injured).

The NBA’s championship-caliber players, 2019 edition 2019 NBA player tiers based on CARMELO-projected plus/minus talent ALPHAS BETAS GAMMAS PLAYER TEAM +/- PLAYER TEAM +/- PLAYER TEAM +/- Harden HOU +8.0 Westbrook OKC +5.3 Leonard TOR +3.7 Antetokounmpo MIL +6.9 George OKC +5.2 Horford BOS +3.4 Jokic DEN +6.8 Gobert UTA +5.1 Green GS +3.3 Curry GS +6.6 Paul HOU +4.9 Nurkic* POR +3.3 James LAL +6.3 Towns MIN +4.9 Holiday NO +3.2 Davis NO +5.8 Lillard POR +4.7 Simmons PHI +3.1 Durant GS +4.6 Oladipo* IND +3.1 Vucevic ORL +4.5 Siakam TOR +3.0 Embiid PHI +4.4 Griffin DET +2.9 Irving BOS +4.1 Walker CHA +2.8 Cousins* GS +4.1 Bledsoe MIL +2.8 Butler PHI +4.0 Millsap DEN +2.8 Lowry TOR +4.0 Green TOR +2.8 Covington MIN +2.7 Drummond DET +2.7 Conley MEM +2.6 Gasol TOR +2.5 * Out indefinitely with injury Players in italics are on teams that missed the playoffs. Sources: ESPN, Basketball-Reference.com

In an unusual twist, two of this season’s Alphas — LeBron James and Anthony Davis — actually missed the playoffs. (Their intertwined soap opera is worth its own set of charts.) But among the postseason’s remaining star power, there are some interesting mixes of player tiers on the top teams.

The Warriors might be a surprise with only one Alpha (Stephen Curry), one Beta (Kevin Durant) and one Gamma (Draymond Green). Durant didn’t quite qualify for Alpha status, in part because he ranked only ninth in Real Plus-Minus (and 18th in Box Plus/Minus) this season. Meanwhile, Green was downgraded to a Gamma because of a weak offensive season, Klay Thompson barely broke even in projected plus/minus talent (+0.1), and Cousins now appears to be lost for at least most of the playoffs. The usual caveats about the Warriors’ sometimes lax regular-season efforts apply, but based on performance metrics, this team’s name recognition might outpace its actual star power at this point.

And yet, only the Raptors match the Warriors in that regard among postseason teams. They also did it in a very different way: Unlike Golden State, Toronto boasts no Alphas, but it does have one Beta (Kyle Lowry) and four Gammas (Kawhi Leonard, Pascal Siakam, Danny Green and Marc Gasol). Wait … Lowry is a Beta and Leonard is only a Gamma? The difference between the two (+4.0 vs. +3.7) is so slim as to be splitting hairs, but Leonard had a surprisingly down year in RPM, ranking just 37th in the league, while Lowry ranked 20th. The broader point, however, is that Toronto has assembled an unusually deep stable of star talent. The team has long been known for its depth down the roster, but a series of moves helped turn that depth into something slightly different: a collection of quasi-star-level talent at the top of the lineup.

How the playoff teams stack up on star power Current CARMELO ratings and star points* for 2019 NBA playoff teams Players By Tier Team CARMELO Rating Alphas Betas Gammas Star Points Golden State Warriors 1794 1 1 1 6 Toronto Raptors 1775 0 1 4 6 Houston Rockets 1753 1 1 0 5 Philadelphia 76ers 1673 0 2 1 5 Milwaukee Bucks 1739 1 0 1 4 Oklahoma City Thunder 1673 0 2 0 4 Denver Nuggets 1673 1 0 1 4 Boston Celtics 1641 0 1 1 3 Utah Jazz 1699 0 1 0 2 Portland Trail Blazers 1581 0 1 0 2 Orlando Magic 1534 0 1 0 2 Detroit Pistons 1425 0 0 2 2 San Antonio Spurs 1548 0 0 0 0 Indiana Pacers 1544 0 0 0 0 Los Angeles Clippers 1500 0 0 0 0 Brooklyn Nets 1478 0 0 0 0 * Star points are based on a weighted total of a team’s stars, in which Alphas are worth 3 points, Betas are worth 2, and Gammas are worth 1. Team totals do not include injured players. Sources: ESPN, Basketball-Reference.com

The Rockets and Sixers rank just below the Warriors and Raptors in star points with 5 apiece, but where in that group is Milwaukee, the East’s No. 1 seed? The Bucks have perhaps the Alpha of all Alphas this season in Giannis Antetokounmpo. But only one other player around him qualified as a star: Eric Bledsoe is a Gamma, while Brook Lopez barely misses the cutoff. Milwaukee’s overall lack of supporting star power would make it a historical anomaly if it does end up winning the NBA title.

The Utah Jazz, in the midst of a brutal first-round matchup against the Rockets, also has very little star power (one Beta in Rudy Gobert). But they have a bunch of guys who just barely missed Gamma status: Joe Ingles, Derrick Favors, Ekpe Udoh and Donovan Mitchell all had CARMELO plus/minus ratings under +2.5 but greater than +1.5. If we added an extra category for “Deltas” — worth, say, a half-point per player — the Jazz would leapfrog Boston and be much closer to the top of the heap than the bottom.

Regardless, there’s a reason that star points don’t track perfectly with a team’s CARMELO rating or its championship odds. Depth does matter some, even if the effect is less of a factor as rotations shorten during the postseason. And sometimes teams are simply built with a blueprint that helps them perform better than their star power would suggest (the Bucks are a good test case there as well), while others aren’t quite as good as their multiple stars say they should be (the Sixers could be lumped into that group).

Before they blew a 31-point lead Monday night — and, more importantly, lost Cousins to injury — the Warriors were looking every bit the star-studded machine we thought they’d be all season long. Now, they are still sizable favorites to win it all, but their edge in star power is not quite as decisive as it’s been in recent seasons. We’ll find out soon enough whether that will matter in Golden State’s quest for a third straight championship, or if another team near the top of the rankings above can finally supplant the Warriors and build a star-powered legacy of its own.

