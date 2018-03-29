Which Injury Will Affect The NBA Playoffs Most? FiveThirtyEight’s NBA podcast on on what Kyrie Irving’s and Steph Curry’s injuries mean for the stretch run.

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. On this week’s show (March 29, 2018), Neil, Chris and Kyle talk about the news that Kyrie Irving recently had knee surgery and won’t be back for three to six weeks. How will the surgery affect the Boston Celtics’ playoff seeding? How would losing Kyrie for the first round of the playoffs affect the team?

Next, Steph Curry of the Golden State Warriors is expected to miss the rest of the regular season and the first round of the playoffs because of his own knee injury. The crew breaks down what that means for the Warriors and what their chances of winning the NBA title are.

Plus, a significant digit on an oddly important member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Here are links to what the podcast discussed this week: