Which Democratic Presidential Candidate Was Mentioned Most On Cable News Last Week?

The news media cranked up the dial on Democratic primary campaign coverage last week. According to data from the TV News Archive, which splits TV news into 15-second clips, the three cable news networks we monitor — CNN, Fox News and MSNBC — collectively mentioned the candidates’ full names in 6,114 clips last week. That’s a 72 percent increase from the previous week, when the candidates were mentioned 3,547 times.

Nearly every candidate was mentioned more often last week How often each Democratic candidate was mentioned each week in news programming on CNN, Fox News and MSNBC, counted by the number of 15-second clips that include each person’s full name Number of Clips Candidate Week of June 2 Week of June 9 Joe Biden 1,706 – 2,642 – Bernie Sanders 341 – 894 – Elizabeth Warren 414 – 782 – Pete Buttigieg 191 – 366 – Kamala Harris 194 – 333 – Beto O’Rourke 92 – 209 – Cory Booker 129 – 144 – Bill de Blasio 42 – 92 – Amy Klobuchar 40 – 85 – Kirsten Gillibrand 89 – 83 – Julian Castro 9 – 75 – Steve Bullock 12 – 66 – Eric Swalwell 44 – 53 – John Hickenlooper 63 – 46 – Tim Ryan 36 – 43 – Andrew Yang 5 – 42 – Seth Moulton 47 – 38 – John Delaney 45 – 30 – Jay Inslee 18 – 29 – Michael Bennet 18 – 24 – Marianne Williamson 11 – 21 – Tulsi Gabbard 1 – 9 – Mike Gravel 0 8 – 3,547 – 6,114 – Includes all candidates that qualify as “major” in FiveThirtyEight’s rubric. Each network’s daily news coverage is chopped up into 15-second clips, and each clip that includes a candidate’s first and last name (found by running a search seeking an exact match for the name) is counted as one mention. Source: Internet Archive’s Television News Archive via the GDELT Project

Joe Biden has commanded much of the attention ever since he declared his candidacy, and that didn’t change last week. While their rankings have changed a bit from week to week, the same five candidates (Biden, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Kamala Harris and Pete Buttigieg) have been at the top of the most-mentioned list every week since early May. As we head into the first Democratic primary debates, we’ll be watching to see if anyone else can break into that group, so stay tuned!

Check out the data behind this series and check back each week for an update on which candidates are getting the most coverage on cable news.