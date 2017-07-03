Where Should Carmelo Anthony Go?

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s episode (July 3, 2017), we’re bringing you an Independence Day show on the fireworks of free agency in the NBA. Since free agency began on July 1, Chris Paul was traded to Houston, Stephen Curry agreed to the richest deal in NBA history, and it’s been reported that Carmelo Anthony is willing to go to the Rockets or the Cavaliers. FiveThirtyEight’s Kyle Wagner joins us in the studio as we discuss the latest trades and speculate about who’s getting the best deals.
