Where Did Jason Kidd Go Wrong?

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. On this week’s show (Jan. 25, 2018), Neil, Chris and Kyle break down a week of drama in the NBA. First, we investigate ESPN’s reports of tension between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs as his recuperation from a quad injury takes longer than anticipated. We also take a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ tough season and assess what it might mean for their playoff chances. Next, Milwaukee has fired head coach Jason Kidd amid a disappointing slide for the Bucks. What went wrong for the once-promising team? Plus, a small-sample-size segment on LeBron James. Here are links to what was discussed this week:

Keep an eye on our 2017-18 NBA predictions, updated after every game.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and Michael C. Wright report on how Kawhi Leonard’s rehab created a chilling effect with the San Antonio Spurs.

Despite Giannis Antetokounmpo’s support and offer to intervene, the Milwaukee Bucks fired Jason Kidd on Monday.