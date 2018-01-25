Menu
Where Did Jason Kidd Go Wrong?

Where Did Jason Kidd Go Wrong?

FiveThirtyEight’s NBA podcast breaks down the Spurs’ and Cavaliers’ latest unrest, plus Jason Kidd’s firing.

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. On this week’s show (Jan. 25, 2018), Neil, Chris and Kyle break down a week of drama in the NBA. First, we investigate ESPN’s reports of tension between Kawhi Leonard and the Spurs as his recuperation from a quad injury takes longer than anticipated. We also take a look at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ tough season and assess what it might mean for their playoff chances. Next, Milwaukee has fired head coach Jason Kidd amid a disappointing slide for the Bucks. What went wrong for the once-promising team? Plus, a small-sample-size segment on LeBron James. Here are links to what was discussed this week:

