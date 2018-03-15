What The Former Cavs GM Thinks About These New-Look Cavs FiveThirtyEight’s NBA podcast gets into March Madness and talks to David Griffin about Cleveland’s current season.

Welcome to The Lab, FiveThirtyEight’s basketball podcast. On this week’s show (March 15, 2018), the crew gets into March Madness. Neil and Chris preview which college players NBA fans should keep their eyes on during the NCAA Tournament. They’re also joined by former Cavaliers general manager David Griffin. Griffin, who served as GM in Cleveland from 2014 to 2017, chats about his time in the role and helps make sense of the Cavs’ current season. Plus, a significant digit on the San Antonio Spurs.

Here are links to what was discussed this week: