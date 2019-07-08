What Questions Do You Want Answered About Climate Change? We’re here to help.

We’re launching a new column, Climate Questions From A Grown-Up, and we need your help to make it happen.

This is your chance to ask your biggest, smallest and/or most embarrassing questions about climate change. We’re not placing a lot of limits on what gets asked at this point because we want to see what you (our readers) are really struggling to understand about the greatest existential threat of our time. That means you can ask us about climate science, personal lifestyle changes, public policy, rhetoric — whatever you like.

There are only two rules: First, the question must be related to climate change, and second, it must be reasonably specific. In other words, you can ask us to explain a specific metric used to measure changing climate, don’t ask us to prove to you that climate change is real. (Because it is.)

