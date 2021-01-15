What Happens When You Get A COVID-19 Vaccine That Uses mRNA

On this week’s episode of PODCAST-19, we talk with Dr. Margaret Liu, one of the pioneers of gene-based vaccines, about vaccines that use mRNA to help us build immunity to COVID-19, including the Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. How is this method different from vaccines in the past, and what does the mRNA do once it gets inside our bodies?

