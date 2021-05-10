What Florida’s New Voting Law Signifies About The GOP’s Larger Motivations

What role do Liz Cheney-type Republicans have to play in the future of the party (if any)? And what does Florida’s new voting law tell us about the GOP’s efforts to change the way Americans vote, and its larger motivations?

You can listen to the episode by clicking the “play” button in the audio player above or by downloading it in iTunes, the ESPN App or your favorite podcast platform. If you are new to podcasts, learn how to listen.

The FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast is recorded Mondays and Thursdays. Help new listeners discover the show by leaving us a rating and review on iTunes. Have a comment, question or suggestion for “good polling vs. bad polling”? Get in touch by email, on Twitter or in the comments.