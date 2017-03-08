What Does Kevin Durant’s Injury Mean For The Warriors?

Subscribe: iTunes | ESPN App | Download | RSS | New to podcasts?
Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. This week’s show was taped live at the MIT Sloan Sports Analytics Conference in Boston. On this episode (Mar. 8, 2017), we talk to Baltimore Raven John Urschel, who is pursuing his Ph.D. in mathematics at MIT during the offseason. Next, we break down what Kevin Durant’s injury means for the Warriors’s postseason prospects. Finally, we investigate some interesting NHL trades and ponder the merits of building a hockey super team. Plus, we turn our regular significant digit segment into a quiz!
Links to what we discussed:
- John Urschel explained his decision to head back to school for The Players’ Tribune last year.
- Urschel was recently named to Forbes’ 30 under 30 list.
- FiveThirtyEight’s Kyle Wagner wrote about why Kevin Durant’s injury showed how much the Warriors needed him.
- The Kevin Shattenkirk trade was a no-brainer for the Capitals, notes The Washington Post’s Steve Allen.
- Deadspin’s Barry Petchesky says that the Ben Bishop trade was startlingly smart.