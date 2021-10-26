What Do You Think Abortion Access Should Look Like In America? We Want To Hear From You.

Abortion is one of the thorniest political issues in America, and it’s been that way for years. But it’s also an area where Americans’ views are complex and often contradictory. What people really think about abortion access is notoriously difficult to capture in a poll. And how people feel about the issue is influenced by all kinds of hard-to-quantify factors — their own personal experiences, the political landscape and more.

So we want to capture some of that complexity by talking to you. Think you have a perspective on abortion that’s not represented in the news? Believe we should be talking or thinking about abortion differently? Not sure when you think abortion should be legal or under what circumstances? Fill out the form below to tell us a little about your perspective on abortion, and we might follow up to hear more.