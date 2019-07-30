What Are The Mets Doing? (Part Infinity) Hot Takedown analyzes the MLB trade deadline, Lyndsey D’Arcangelo joins for a midseason assessment of the WNBA, and the Rabbit Hole digs into temper tantrums.

As the MLB trade deadline rapidly approaches, the New York Mets surprised fans and analysts alike with the acquisition of Marcus Stroman. Aside from this questionable move, there hasn’t been much buying and selling across teams. The Hot Takedown crew breaks down why this might be, what trades we still expect to see before the deadline and what effect this could have on the rest of the season.

Journalist Lyndsey D’Arcangelo, whose work can be seen on The Athletic, joins the show to discuss the state of the WNBA as we head into the second half. D’Arcangelo helps make sense of the increased parity in the league and takes stock of the players having breakout seasons and the teams vying for the title.

Our Rabbit Hole looks at those who occasionally lose their cool.

What we’re looking at this week: