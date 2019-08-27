What Andrew Luck’s Retirement Says About Toughness In The NFL Hot Takedown discusses Luck’s unprecedented decision, Mike Trout’s ring-less dominance in MLB and the 20th anniversary of Tony Hawk’s Skater Pro.

Over the weekend, Indianapolis Colts quarterback Andrew Luck surprised the NFL by announcing his retirement from the game. The reactions that ensued from players, pundits and fans were swift and varied. Some lauded Luck for making a brave choice. Others chose to paint him as a selfish millennial. We dive into Luck’s unprecedented decision, the role of the media in its depiction and the potential ramifications for the NFL.

Another athlete currently making waves is MLB phenom Mike Trout. One of the few accomplishments that appears out of reach for Trout — at least for the moment — is a championship title. We discuss Trout’s unique predicament and how the history books might ultimately judge his record.

In honor of the 20th anniversary of Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater video game, we reflect on the game that ignited an entire extreme sports video game market.

