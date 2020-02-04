What A 95 Percent Chance To Win The Super Bowl Actually Means Hot Takedown breaks down how the Chiefs came back from the brink and why the Red Sox might trade Mookie Betts, plus a Rabbit Hole on improbable brawls.

With a little less than eight minutes left in the fourth quarter of Sunday’s Super Bowl, Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs found themselves down by 10 points — and ESPN’s win probability model gave the San Francisco 49ers a 95 percent chance of winning the game. So was the fact that the Chiefs raised the trophy at the end a testament to their greatness? Or did the Niners choke? Hot Takedown breaks down the turning points in the game and what these win probability projections actually mean.

There are rumors flying around that one of the best players in MLB might be on the move. The Boston Red Sox are rumored to be in conversations with the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres over All-Star outfielder Mookie Betts. The crew discusses what’s at stake for the Red Sox and why any team would trade its marquee player.

Our Rabbit Hole looks at the odds of catching a brawl at an NBA game.

