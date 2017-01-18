We’re Still Talking About That Packers-Cowboys Game

Welcome to the latest episode of Hot Takedown, FiveThirtyEight’s sports podcast. On this week’s show (Jan. 17, 2017), we discuss how Aaron Rodgers led the Packers to victory in one of the most exciting NFL playoff games in recent memory. Plus, we preview next weekend’s AFC and NFC championship matchups. Next, ESPN Insider’s Mike Goodman drops by to school us on what’s going on in the English Premier League as the title race gets going. Finally, we add our 2 cents to the speculation about Carmelo Anthony potentially leaving the Knicks. Plus, a significant digit on Alex Rodriguez’s future as a TV host.

