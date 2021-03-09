We’re Looking For A Summer Video Intern

FiveThirtyEight is seeking an intern to join our video team during the summer 2021. We’re looking for a current student journalist or recent graduate who has an enthusiasm for video production and storytelling, and who feels comfortable working both independently and collaboratively with reporters from across the newsroom.

The intern’s main role will be to create short videos about politics for our website and YouTube channel. This involves pitching story ideas, doing original reporting, writing scripts, coordinating with our politics team to repurpose existing stories, and doing basic video editing and scoring. Due to the pandemic, much of our production is now remote. But safety and location permitting, the intern may do some filming as well. The intern might also have the opportunity to work on some sports and science videos (FiveThirtyEight’s other main beats besides politics.) And should they have interest, the intern might also narrate or host videos.

Journalism experience (whether from a journalism class, school paper, job, or internship) is a must, as is some experience reporting on politics. But “politics” doesn’t just mean electoral politics. It could mean you have experience reporting on policy issues, social movements, how polarization affects your community, or something else. Interpret it broadly, because we will too!

Some experience working in Adobe Premiere is also required. The intern should know how to cut together an interview, add b-roll, add music and adjust audio levels. There will be opportunities to learn on the job. Advanced video editing or motion graphics skills are a plus, but not necessary.

The intern will be embedded in the video team and report to the Senior Video Producer. That said, FiveThirtyEight is a small newsroom, and as such, there are many opportunities for collaboration with different teams. The intern will work closely with politics reporters as well as members of the data visualization team.

Applicants should be able to commit to a full-time schedule from May or June through August. They must be a current student or have graduated in the past 18 months. This is a paid position and can be done remotely.

Responsibilities:

Pitch story ideas about politics, report stories, write scripts, edit videos.

Help shepherd stories through the copy editing and fact-checking process.

Work with other reporters to convert their work into videos.

Brainstorm new approaches to video.

Collaborate with teams across the newsroom.

Must-haves:

Journalism experience, whether from a class, working at a student publication, or through a job or internship.

Some experience reporting on politics.

Experience working in Adobe Premiere.

Knowledge of FiveThirtyEight and the kinds of journalism we create.

Nice-to-haves:

Experience with Adobe After Effects, Illustrator and Photoshop.

Experience creating videos for multiple social platforms (YouTube, Instagram, TikTok, etc …)

And if you don’t check every box, that’s OK. Please apply! Apply with a cover letter, resume and three clips at the Disney jobs portal by March 22. The clips need not all be videos. We are most interested in seeing your ability to tell compelling stories, regardless of the medium.