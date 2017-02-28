We’re Looking For A Part-Time Quantitative Editor

FiveThirtyEight is looking to hire a part-time quantitative editor. This person would help to edit articles that involve rigorous statistical analysis across all our areas of coverage, including politics, policy, sports, science and culture. The quantitative editor might also occasionally provide analysis, reporting and writing for these stories.

The quantitative editor’s work would usually be highly collaborative. For instance, they’d vet methodological choices made by FiveThirtyEight reporters, and sometimes partner with them on stories that require both traditional reporting and statistical analysis. They’d also double-check the accuracy of statistical and empirical claims made in FiveThirtyEight stories before they are posted online. Depending on the skills and interests of the candidate, they might also work with Nate Silver and other members of the FiveThirtyEight team to develop FiveThirtyEight’s forecasting models in sports, politics and other areas.

The candidate must have a demonstrated ability to apply statistical training in a real-world, fast-paced context. Knowing esoteric programming languages or novel statistical techniques is not as important as having an ability to detect methodological shortcomings and blind spots in an article. Beyond that, we’re open to candidates with a variety of professional backgrounds. For example, a post-doc or Ph.D. candidate who has strong statistical training could be a good candidate for this position, but so could someone with experience editing scientific or academic journal articles. Experience writing or editing articles for a nontechnical audience is a plus.

The job is part time (maximum of 29 hours per week), but on a per-hour basis, compensation will appropriately reflect the candidate’s skill and experience level. Location in New York City is strongly preferred. If you’re interested, send inquiries to micah.cohen[AT]fivethirtyeight[DOT]com. Make sure to include “quantitative editor” in the subject line.