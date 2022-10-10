We’re Looking For A Freelance Audio Editor For Our Politics Podcast

The next few months are going to be exciting — and busy! — for the FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast. We’re seeking a freelance audio editor to work two days a week and help make our Politics podcast sound crisp, clear and well-paced.
Responsibilities:
- Edit two hour-long podcasts per week, on Mondays and Thursdays (and some Wednesdays).
Basic Qualifications:
- Fluency in audio-editing software, ideally Pro Tools, Audition or Hindenburg.
- Proficiency in iZotope, with an ability to make remote guests sound crisp and clear.
- Ability to precisely execute content and cosmetic edits.
Preferred Qualifications:
- Some experience with political journalism.
The job can be done remotely. If this sounds appealing, please apply! Send a resume and three examples of your audio-editing work to podcasts at fivethirtyeight dot com by Oct. 21. Work examples should ideally include roundtable conversations and/or two-way interviews that you have mixed and edited in full.
ABC News and FiveThirtyEight are equal-opportunity employers. Applicants will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, sex, age, national origin, sexual orientation, gender identity, disability or protected veteran status.