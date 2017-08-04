We’re Looking For A Fall 2017 Art And Design Intern

FiveThirtyEight is hiring an art and design intern for the fall. Are you the kind of candidate we’re looking for? Are you someone who loves telling stories using photography, illustration and design and is considering a career in visual journalism? You probably draw things to demonstrate a point. You probably spend longer editing the photos, captions and hashtags of your Instagram and Snapchat posts than most people do.

The intern for art and design will work with the art director and editors to decide how to make stories visual, including doing photo research, cropping and captioning photos and making custom illustrations. The intern will help us think through the order and pacing of images within stories to find the best ways to keep our readers engaged. The intern will also help put stories together in WordPress and help write headlines and other display text to make sure an article feels cohesive.

The internship, which is paid, will run from approximately Sept. 11 through Nov. 17, and the intern will be expected to work from our office in New York City. Current students at U.S. colleges or universities are eligible, as are recent graduates who were enrolled in at least one course in the semester before the internship.

The intern may work up to 40 hours per week (with some flexibility in schedule as needed).

Click here to apply and to get more details about the position. Applications must be submitted online, but feel free to email Kate LaRue, FiveThirtyEight’s art director, with any questions. We encourage you to apply as soon as possible!